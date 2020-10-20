DWTS: See Top 11 performances, surprising elimination and Derek Hough’s return

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Top 11” – More dances and more music as 11 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete for this season’s sixth week live, MONDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) JEANNIE MAI, BRANDON ARMSTRONG

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s not every week that a Dancing with The Stars legend returns to deliver a stunning performance on the dance floor, but Derek Hough is an exception.

The six-time mirror ball champion made his way into the ballroom to perform a special routine with his girlfriend Hayley Erbert. This was the first time that Derek set foot on the floor in three years, but it was well worth the wait.

As if Monday night could not get any more exciting, fans also tuned in to see which pro-celebrity pairs earned a spot in the Top 10. While Kaitlyn Bristowe, Monica Aldama, Justina Machado and AJ McLean stole the show after earning the top scores of the night (27), some couples fell flat and took a hit in their scores.

Watch a recap of each performance and scores below, and see which stars are still in the run to win the mirror ball trophy.

Johnny Weir’s Salsa

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart dance the Salsa to “On The Floor” by Jennifer Lopez ft. Pitbull

Nev Schulman’s Jazz

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson dance Jazz to “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch

Monica Aldama’s Rumba

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy dance the Rumba to “Have I Told You Lately” by Rod Stewart

Skai Jackson’s Cha Cha

kai Jackson and Alan Bersten dance the Cha Cha to “Say So” by Doja Cat ft Nicki Minaj

Vernon Davis’s Cha Cha

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd dance the Cha Cha to “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang

Nelly’s Viennese Waltz

Nelly and Daniella Karagach dance the Viennese Waltz to “Humble & Kind” by Tim McGraw

Jeannie Mai’s Rumba

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong dance the Rumba to “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree

AJ McLean’s Samba

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke dance the Samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin & Willy Williams

Chrishell Stause’s Contemporary

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko dance Contemporary to “Stars” by Grace Potter & The Nocturnals

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Samba

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev dance the Samba to “Sorry” by Justin Bieber

Justina Machado’s Viennese Waltz

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber dance the Viennese Waltz to “She’s Always A Woman” by Billy Joel