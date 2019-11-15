DWTS – couples’ and scores moving forward to the semi-finals 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)–Five celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete on MONDAY, NOV. 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The past few weeks have been rough for Spicer, not only has he had to dance with a new professional dancer due to Lindsay’s mother-in-law suddenly passing, but this past week he was finally sent home.

Next week is looking to be more of an interesting week. All the couples are going to be going through two competitive dances, the first will be in a genre that each couple struggled with earlier in the season. The second competition will be the last time a couple will dance to a brand new genre of music.

Here’s how everyone is stacking up so far:

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber: score-80

Kel Mitchell and Whitney Carson: score- 74

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater- score–72

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten: score-71

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko: score-70