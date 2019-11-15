Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

DWTS – couples’ and scores moving forward to the semi-finals 2019

ABC

by: WOTV 4 Women Intern: Jessie VerSluis

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)–Five celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete on MONDAY, NOV. 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The past few weeks have been rough for Spicer, not only has he had to dance with a new professional dancer due to Lindsay’s mother-in-law suddenly passing, but this past week he was finally sent home.

Next week is looking to be more of an interesting week. All the couples are going to be going through two competitive dances, the first will be in a genre that each couple struggled with earlier in the season. The second competition will be the last time a couple will dance to a brand new genre of music.

Dancing with the Stars

Here’s how everyone is stacking up so far:

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber: score-80

Kel Mitchell and Whitney Carson: score- 74

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater- score72

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten: score-71

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko: score-70

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 