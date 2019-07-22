Don’t miss an extraordinary edition of “The Men Tell All” tonight on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Bachelor Nation will be treated to a special edition of “The Men Tell All” – one like they’ve never experienced before.

Controversial bachelor star, Luke P. will take the hot seat to try and explain his final night with Hannah and why he said some of the things that night in Greece. The other men hold back no more, as they get fired up towards Luke’s proclaimed self-defense. Will the men ever see eye-to-eye, or will the drama continue?

As Hannah finally joins the men she offers her perspective on her relationship with Luke P. She also shares her heartfelt feelings toward her breakup with Mike.

A sneak peek at the history-making, two-night Season Finale event follows Hannah with her final three men, but will her own family complicate her already difficult decision? Tune in to MyABCWOTV4 tonight from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. to find out.