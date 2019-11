GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s a Thanksgiving celebration on “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” including a woman who is grossed out by having to prepare a turkey for dinner and a little boy who is thankful for dinosaurs; plus, selfies gone wrong and people getting scared!

Tune in Sunday, November 17th, at 7:00-8:00 p.m. on #MyABCWOTV4.

And if you’re not following them on Twitter yet… we highly suggest it! See video below.