Disney Parks hosting ‘Magical Christmas Day Parade’ on Dec. 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC invites you to get into the holiday spirit if you haven’t already! This Christmas, join a group of celebrity hosts for the two-hour “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”. This Christmas day special “follows the famous Christmas Day Parade down Main Street U.S.A., featuring performances by some of today’s top artists across Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California,” ABC teased.

If you’re a fan of Disney Parks then you’ll also want to tune in! During the Christmas Day Parade, “viewers will be treated to several Disney Parks sneak peeks, including a behind-the-scenes look into future attractions coming to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California,” ABC added.