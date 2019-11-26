Disney and ABC team up to put on “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV)- ABC and Disney Channel are teaming up to bring the Disney Parks to viewers on T.V. with three holiday specials featuring some of today’s biggest stars! Matthew Morrison, Emma Bunton and Jesse Palmer will be hosting the events while while performers like Ingrid Michaelson, Sting, Pentatonix, Ally Brooke, Lindsey Stirling, and several more will be playing at the events.

During the specials, viewers will get sneak peaks at upcoming Disney Parks attractions, including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, opening soon at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

ABC officially kicks off the holidays with “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,“ THURSDAY, NOV. 28 (8:00-10:00 p.m.), on ABC; followed by “Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World,” premiering FRIDAY, DEC. 13 (8:00-8:30 p.m.), on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app. As part of the annual tradition, the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” airs Christmas morning, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25 (10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. EST).

Thursday, November 28

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” kicks off the holiday season Thursday, Nov. 28, from 8:00-10:00 p.m. on ABC and on the ABC app. Join hosts artist Matthew Morrison, singer-songwriter and TV host Emma Bunton, and TV host Jesse Palmer as they present the two-hour prime-time special on Thanksgiving night from the Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California.

Musical performances include the following:

Sting and Shaggy

and Portugal. The Man

Pentatonix

Ingrid Michaelson and Andy Grammer

and Ally Brooke

Emma Bunton

Matthew Morrison

Lindsey Stirling

Friday, December 13

“Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World” airs Friday, Dec. 13, from 8:00-8:30 p.m. on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app. MegDonnelly and Milo Manheim will co-host this holiday party with Matthew Morrison. Again performances from Shaggy, Pentatonix and Issac Ryan Brown, Ruby Rose Turner, and Kylie Cantrall broadcast from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and aboard the Disney Fantasy – part of the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

During the special, viewers will again see exclusive Disney Parks sneak peeks, including a first look at Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida in spring 2020. Viewers will also get an exclusive look at the Disney Channel Original Movie sequel “ZOMBIES 2,” premiering on Disney Channel in 2020. Additionally, “BUNK’D” stars Scarlett Estevez and Israel Johnson will host a special family segment highlighting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program.

Musical performances include the following:

Meg Donnelly

Issac Ryan Brown

Kylie Cantrall

Pentatonix

Shaggy

Wednesday, December 25

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” airs Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Disney’s annual Christmas celebration airs Christmas morning on ABC. Joining as co-hosts are ABC’s “black-ish” star Marsai Martin with Hollywood Records Artist and Disney’s “The Lion King” star JD McCrary, who voiced young Simba in the live-action film. Presented from Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California, the show features the Christmas Day Parade down Main Street U.S.A., heartwarming stories and amazing celebrity performances.

Among the exclusive Disney Parks sneak peeks planned for this special are Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida in spring 2020 and Disneyland Park in California in the future, plus Avengers Campus coming to Disney California Adventure Park in California in 2020. Viewers will also get a special look at “the most magical flight on earth”: the newly opened Disney Skyliner gondola system, connecting Walt Disney World Resort guests to two Disney theme parks and four resorts, including the new Disney’s Riviera Resort, opening Dec. 16.

Musical performances include the following: