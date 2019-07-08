Disabled high school football coach gets award at 2019 ESPYS

The 2019 ESPYS, presented by Capital One gathers top celebrities from sports and entertainment to honor the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments and saluting the leading performers and performances.

This year, ESPN is awarding high school football coach from San Jose California, Rob Mendez, with the Jimmy V Award for perseverance. Coach Mendez has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination, as he was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare disease that caused him to be born without arms or legs.

While Mendez was unable to play football himself, he grew to be very passionate about the sport at a young age. He taught himself core fundamentals by playing the Madden video games, and eventually by coaching quarterback in his final year of high school. He was heavily overlooked for head coaching positions that he knew he was qualified for even after being the assistant coach for 12 years for various programs.

In 2018, Mendez was hired as a head coach for the junior varsity football team at Prospect High School, which he led to an 8-2 record and just barely lost the league championship game 3-0. His optimism and genuine love for his team made him an admired coach. Those close to him are inspired by the challenges he overcomes in his every day life.

Tune in to MyABCWOTV on Wednesday, July 10 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. to catch the 2019 ESPYS Presented by Capital one, present the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.