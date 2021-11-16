Dancing with the Stars semi-finals recap: See full performances, scores and eliminations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- And then there were four! Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars was one of the most intense episodes yet! It was semi-finals week, and the competition’s six remaining pro-dancer and celebrity couples danced their hearts out in the ballroom in hopes of scoring a spot in the grand finale. There were impressive tricks and twists, triumphs and tears, leaving four couples remaining to contend for the mirror ball trophy. Last week, we shared a synopsis of what to expect during the highly anticipated episode. Today, we’re listing a showing of each performance for your enjoyment, listing the judges scores and shocking eliminations. Relive the episode below!

Semi-finals opening

Before the nerves set in during the live episode, the Dancing with the Stars cast had a little fun in a comedic skit. It was a witty play on a therapy session performed by “The Miz.”

Following the therapy session, Tyra Banks fiercely stepped into the ballroom as “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion played in the background. The opening number was choreographed by Liz Imperio.

First and second rounds of dances

As previously teased, each couple was granted a second chance to redeem themselves by repeating a dance style they struggled to perform earlier in the season. During semi-finals week, the judges offered their support and golden advice by mentoring a specific pro-dancer and celebrity pair. Len Goodman mentored Amanda Kloots, JoJo Siwa and Melora Hardin; Carrie Ann Inaba mentored Suni Lee; Bruno Tonioli mentored Cody Rigsby; Derek Hough mentored Iman Shumpert.

For the second round, each couple performed another style of dance to secure their spot in the finale! Watch below.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

TOTAL SCORES: 79 points

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

TOTAL SCORE: 75 points

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

TOTAL SCORE: 80 points

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber

TOTAL SCORE: 75 points

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

TOTAL SCORE: 71 points

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

TOTAL SCORE: 72 points

Double-Eliminations

Although each couple gave it their all during semi-finals week, three were on the potential chopping block, including Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev, Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten and Suni Lee & Sasha Farber. Ultimately Suni Lee and Melora were sent home. Watch in the video player above.