‘Dancing with The Stars’: Nev Schulman slays routine & Monica Aldama is slashed off during ‘Villains Night’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Halloween may be a few days away, but it’s already entered the ‘Dancing with The Stars’ ballroom! On Monday night, the top 10 celebrity and pro-dancer couples showed off their killer moves and spooky costumes for “Villains Night”.

The stars brought out the fangs, the blood and their inner evil to pay homage to some of the most iconic and wicked baddies in pop-culture history!

Which couples slayed and who was sliced off the show? Take a look at each performance below as well as the elimination round.

Catch a new episode of Dancing with The Stars, Monday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Let the Spooktacular show begin…

It’s a dramatic entrance like none other! Tyra Banks and the judges are running away from the evil “that’s ascending”…Muhahaha!

And the couple going home is…

As much as it’s hard to send one couple packing, there can only be one mirror ball champion in the end!

The bottom two couples of the night are Jeannie & Brandon and Monica & Val. Here are the judges takes.

Bruno: “This is really a nightmare on the dance floor and it’s not gonna get any easer. We have to make a decision and my decision is to save Jeannie and Brandon.”

Derek: “Monica has improved each and every week. Jeannie you’ve been really consistent throughout the competition. The couple I’m going to save is Monica and Val.”

With a split vote, it’s up to Carrie Ann to make the final call.

Carrie Ann: “…I have so much respect for both of you, but there’s one person I want to see next week because she’s very exciting to me. Jeannie and Brandon, I’m going to save you!”

And the Top score of the night goes to…

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson dance the Paso Doble to “Black Swan Swan Lake” by District 78 earning a perfect score of 30 out of 30!

Jeannie Mai’s Paso Doble

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong dance the Paso Doble to “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado earning a score of 25 out of 30.

Johnny Weir’s Viennese Waltz

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart dance the Viennese Waltz to “Creep” by Vincint earning a score of 27 out of 30.

Chrishell Stause’s Paso Doble

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko dance the Paso Doble to “In The Air Tonight” by VonLichten ft. Jessica Carvo earning a score of 26 out of 30.

Monica Aldama’s Jazz

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy dance Jazz to “Fever” by Beyoncé earning a score of 22 out of 30.

AJ McLean’s Tango

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke dance the Tango to “Psycho (Main Theme)” by The Intermezzo Orchestra earning a score of 26 out of 30.

Nelly’s Argentine Tango

Nelly and Daniella Karagach dance the Argentine Tango to “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd earning a score of 27 out of 30.

Justina Machado’s Tango

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber dance the Tango to “Take Me To Church” by MILCK earning a score of 26 out of 30.

Skai Jackson’s Argentine

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten dance the Argentine Tango to “everything i wanted” by Billie Eilish earning a score of 27 out of 30.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Paso Doble

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev dance the Paso Doble to “Disturbia” by Rihanna earning a score of 24 out of 30.