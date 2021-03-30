‘Dancing with the Stars’ is returning to ABC for Season 30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Cue the lights, the music, the dance moves and a new lineup of talent! ABC recently announced the return of their beloved competition series, Dancing with the Stars!

In preparation for Season 30, viewers can anticipate the return of supermodel and businesswoman, Tyra Banks as host and the return of judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

While we wait for a premiere date, celebrity contestants and pro dancers’ announcement at a later time, let’s take a look back at some fun highlights from Season 29!

The perfect matches!

Season 29, which premiered in Sept. 2020, featured tons of must-see moments such as the reveal of a star-studded celebrity cast!

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Eric McCandless)

A fierce new addition

She’s no stranger to the runway, but in Season 29 she was introduced to a new floor–the ballroom! Before Season 29 kicked-off, ABC and BBC announced that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were exiting DWTS and that Tyra Banks would be welcomed into the ballroom as the show’s new host and executive producer!

Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless TYRA BANKS

A Spooktacular evening

If you’re a fan of DWTS, then you know the couples are introduced to new themes each week! To celebrate Halloween, the couples tapped into their inner dark side by transforming into notable pop-culture villains! How Spooktacular!

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Eric McCandless).

The competition takes a few emotional turns

As with any competition, there are highs and lows, and Season 29 was not an exception. During the competition, there were a few moments that made the judges and contestants cheer up, such as Jeannie Mai’s emergency visit to the hospital and Skai Jackson’s emotional tribute to a late friend.

Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless

A legend returns to the ballroom

Over the years, America has fallen in love with talented dancers and celebrities who have graced the DWTS stage! Many fan favorites have emerged, but there are a distinct group of standouts whom viewers can’t get enough of. Six-time mirror ball champion, Derek Hough, is one of them! After taking a hiatus from the ballroom for three years, Derek returned to deliver a performance of a lifetime!

Photo courtesy ABC/Laretta Houston

New champions are crowned!

After an exciting season of watching pro-celebrity couples get down on the dance floor week after week, the time had come to see which couple would be named the Season 29 mirror ball champs! Nelly, Nev Schulman, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Justina Machado became the final four contestants, but Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner Artem Chigvintsev took home the win!

Photo courtesy of (ABC/Eric McCandless)

What was your favorite moment from Season 29?