Dancing With the Stars’ Hannah Brown crowned mirror ball champion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dancing With the Stars season finale was a nail biter, but our girl Hannah Brown brought it home!

Recap of the night

The 4 remaining couples battled it out for their final shot at the mirror ball.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

For their repeat dance, Ally and Sasha brought back their Week 4 jive set to “Proud Mary”. Score: 30 out of 30.

Ally and Sasha then performed their freestyle resulting in another 30 out of 30.

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko

Lauren and Gleb repeated their Week 4 foxtrot, featuring Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and the giant swing set! Score: 27 out of 30

Later, their honky-tonk freestyle gave Lauren not only her first 10s of the season, but her very first 30 out of 30.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

Kel and Witney re-performed their High School Musical-themed jazz again, scoring them a 30 out of 30 from the judges.

Next, their hip hop/freestyle received a 29 out of 30.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Mirror Ball champions)

Hannah reprised her Week 2 Viennese waltz set to Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” which earned a 28 out of 30 from the judges.

Later, her beautiful freestyle resulted in a 30 out of 30, which was her first perfect score of the season.

After Ne-Yo, Pitbull and Cher made their appearances,, the season 28 Dancing With the Stars champions were named… Congrats Hannah and Allan!

Kel and Witney scored second place, while Ally and Sasha claimed third and Lauren and Gleb finished fourth.