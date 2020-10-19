Dancing with The Stars: Derek Hough and Top 11 couples hit the floor for Week 6

It's the moment DWTS fans have all been waiting for...

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The Top 11 pro-dancer and celebrity couples are set to hit the dance floor for week 6 of Dancing with The Stars on Monday night! Of course, DWTS fans and the judges are ready to see which couples will remain in the competition to snag the mirror ball trophy, but the most highly anticipated performance of the night will come from Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert.

The six-time ballroom champion will return to deliver a special Paso Doble to “Uccen” by Taalbi Brothers.

In preparation for his first DWTS performance in three years, Hough shared a picture of him and Hayley and teased that, “he wouldn’t want to be dancing with anyone else.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGh-eEeg7DA/?hl=en

Tune in to Derek’s and each contestants’ performances Monday, Oct 19 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Here is a look at the week 6 routines and song choices:

· Head coach Monica Aldama (“CHEER”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Rumba to “Have I Told You Lately” by Rod Stewart

· Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Samba to “Sorry” by Justin Bieber

· Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Cha Cha to “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang

· Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Cha Cha to “Say So” by Dojo Cat, featuring Nicki Minaj

· Actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Viennese Waltz to “She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel

· Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William

· Emmy® Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai, and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Rumba to “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree

· GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Humble & Kind” by Tim McGraw

· TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson dancing Jazz to “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch

· Actress Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing Contemporary to “Stars” by Grace Potter & The Nocturnals

· Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Salsa to “On the Floor” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull