‘Dancing With The Stars’ celebs show off throwback moves during 80’s Night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The big hair, leg warmers and neon colors were on full display during 80’s Night on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The celebs and pro dancers showed off their best throwback moves on Monday night to sounds from the 1980s decade.

Check out their performances below and see which couple got the axe!

Opening Number





Are you feeling the 80’s nostalgia? Enjoy this VHS “Aerobics with the Stars” tape featuring the couples taking the floor!

Justina Machado’s Jazz

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber are back again with electric dance moves and charisma! See their Jazz performance to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello.

Score: 24 out of 30

Jesse Metcalfe’s Tango

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess deliver a smooth Tango to “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears for Fears.

Score: 19 out of 30

Chrishell Stause’s Cha Cha

It’s like watching two lovebirds having the time of their lives! Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko dance the Cha Cha to “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids On The Block.

Score: 18 out of 30

Jeannie Mai’s Jazz

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong make the Jazz dance look so easy! See their performance to “Like A Virgin” by Madonna.

Score: 24 out of 30

Monica Aldama’s Tango

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy dance the Tango to “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell. Between their moves and Val’s mullet, the judges were definitely impressed!

Score: 26 out of 30

AJ McLean’s Waltz

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke give us all the feels while dancing the Waltz to “Open Arms” by Journey.

Score: 24 out of 30

Skai Jackson’s Jazz

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten dance Jazz to “The Power Of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News.

Score: 24 out of 30

Vernon Davis’s Tango

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd dance the Tango to “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi.

Score: 21 out of 30

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Tango

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev dance the Tango to “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany.

Score: 27 out of 30

Nelly’s Samba

Nelly and Daniella Karagach shake and shimmy during a Samba dance to “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge.

Score: 24 out of 30

Nev Schulman’s Quickstep

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson perform an upbeat Quickstep to “Take On Me” by a-ha.

Score: 26 out of 30

Johnny Weir’s Contemporary

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart’s contemporary dance to “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler was one of the highest-scoring performances of the night! After watching, you’ll see why!

Score: 29 out of 30

And the couple going home is…

The couples in jeopardy this week were Jesse Metcalfe & Sharna Burgess and Vernon Davis & Peta Murgatroyd. See who was sent home in Week #5.

Tune in to a new episode of Dancing with the Stars Monday night at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!