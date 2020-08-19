‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2020: Premiere date and Season 29 cast revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s official! “Dancing with the Stars” is waltzing its way back onto our TV screens on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020! In preparation for Season 29, ABC revealed the cast of the show featuring the return of new and experienced pros and the addition of American Supermodel, Tyra Banks!

Although viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out whom their favorite professional dancers are paired with, they can expect to see many beloved pro dancers including Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe, as well as the addition of professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach getting celebrity partners for the first time.

How exciting! Watch the series premiere with us on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4! In the meantime, take a look at the pro-dancers roster!

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart