Country fans: Get ready for hottest night of music with ‘CMA Best of Fest’ on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Calling all country music fans! The Country Music Association and ABC are set to host the hottest country music event of the summer when “CMA Best of Fest” features a retrospective of more than 25 unforgettable performances from the past 16 years of CMA Fest in Nashville.

This three-hour concert experience, airing Monday, July 13, at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, is hosted by country music superstar Luke Bryan and features a brand-new, not-to-be-missed performance with Bryan and special guest Darius Rucker. Artists also appearing in the special include Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan + Shay, Lzzy Hale, Sam Hunt, Joan Jett, Lady A, Miranda Lambert, Lil Nas X, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam, and Zac Brown Band, with special appearances by Bobby Bones, Jim Gaffigan, Kirk Herbstreit, Peyton Manning, Lionel Richie, Rob Riggle, Gwen Stefani, Michael Strahan, and Rita Wilson.

“CMA Best of Fest” celebrates the legacy of “CMA Fest,” the world’s longest-running Country Music festival taking place in Nashville annually since 1972, which was postponed this year due to safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will return to downtown Nashville on June 10-13, 2021.

“CMA Best of Fest” is executive produced by Robert Deaton.

About the Country Music Association

Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. In 1961, CMA created the Country Music Hall of Fame to recognize artists and industry professionals with Country Music’s highest honor. More than 7,700 music industry professionals and companies from around the globe are members of CMA. The organization’s objectives are to serve as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advance the growth of Country Music around the world. This is accomplished through CMA’s core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits the CMA Foundation and music education and is taped for a three-hour network television special, “CMA Fest”; and “CMA Country Christmas.” All of CMA’s television properties air on The ABC Television network.

Press release provided by ABC