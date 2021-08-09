Contestants try to avoid Whammy on ‘Press Your Luck: The Story of the Prize Monster and the Hobbit Hole’ episode

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As with any episode of “Press Your Luck” on ABC, contestants are in for a thrill as they attempt to bring home the big bucks! During a new episode airing Wednesday, Aug. 11, on My ABC WOTV4, Elizabeth Banks returns to help contenders win cash prizes, but it’ll be far from easy.



“The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes,” ABC revealed.



Contestants include:



Ishanka Silva from Sri Lanka.

Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless, ISHANKA SILVA

Eric Williams from Oxnard, CA.

Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless, ERIC WILLIAMS

Danielle Brown from Chicago, IL.

Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless, DANIELLE BROWN

Watch at 8 p.m.! Episodes available for streaming the next day on-demand and Hulu.