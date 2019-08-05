Confirmed! Luke, Katy & Lionel back for season 3 of American Idol on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- An all new season of American Idol is return in the spring of 2020 and today ABC confirmed all three celebrity judges are returning! All-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are back and will continue to search the country for the next American Idol. Multimedia personality Bobby Bones will return as in-house mentor.

WOTV Idol is also returning this fall to help one lucky West Michigan singer advance to a judging city. The WOTV Idol contest details will be announced soon. In addition to auditioning in person, hopefuls can also submit audition videos online or show off their talent via Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

“We are delighted to have our judges Katy, Luke and Lionel as well as in-house mentor Bobby back on ‘American Idol,’” said executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane. “They are all credible, hugely successful artists and will bring their expertise, passion and energy to the search for America’s next superstar. They have an undeniable chemistry together making for another fun and exciting season!”

“American Idol” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

• Mobile, AL: TBD Venue (Aug 20)

• Tallahassee, FL: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University (Aug 23)

• Macon, GA: TBD Venue (Aug 23)

• Santa Barbara, CA: TBD Venue (Aug 23)

• Baton Rouge, LA: Hilton Baton Rouge Capital Center (Aug 25)

• Columbia, SC: TBD Venue (Aug 26)

• Las Vegas, NV: TBD Venue (Aug 26)

• Waco, TX: Waco Convention Center (Aug 27)

• Knoxville, TN: Knoxville Convention Center (Aug 29)

• Salt Lake City, UT: TBD Venue (Aug 29)

• Raleigh, NC: TBD Venue (Sep 1)

• Colorado Springs, CO: TBD Venue (Sep 1)

• Washington D.C.: TBD Venue (Sep 4)

• Wichita, KS: TBD Venue (Sep 4)

• San Jose, CA: San Jose Convention Center (Sep 6)

• Pittsburgh, PA: TBD Venue (Sep 7)

• Springfield, IL: TBD Venue (Sep 7)

• Spokane, WA: Grand Hotel Davenport, Autograph Collection (Sep 8)

• Detroit, MI: TBD Venue (Sep 10)

• Nashville, TN: Nashville Municipal Auditorium (Sep 18)

• Chicago, IL: Wintrust Arena (Sep 21)

You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.