Coming up on the season finales of The Ultimate Surfer, Holey Moley and The Hustler

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- They say, “all good things come to an end” and this couldn’t be truer for a plethora of ABC’s hit series. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 21, a few shows like Holey Moley, The Hustler and The Ultimate Surfer are concluding for the season. Here’s a look at their individual finale dates, times and episode previews.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

The Ultimate Surfer

Time: 10-11 p.m. on My ABC WOTV

Photo courtesy of ABC/Kelsey McNeal

The ultimate surfers and prepared to compete in the ultimate showdown. Friendships and alliances built during the competition will come crashing down like waves and two women and men race at the Final Surf Off. Joining the contestants is eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater to give the surfers one last coaching session. See which two contestants will be crowned The Ultimate Surfer and walk away with $100,000 and the chance to compete on the WSL Championship Tour!

Thursday, September 23

Holey Moley 3D in 2D season finale: “The Turducken of Golf”

Time: 8- 9 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4

Photo courtesy of ABC/Christopher Willard

“It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for when the hardest-hitting season thus far comes crashing to a head in the season finale of Holey Moley 3D in 2D,” ABC says. During the finale episode, nine finalists are putting their hearts out in three unique golfing rounds to win the coveted $250,000 prize and be crowned the Holey Moley champion.

“In round one, finalists will face off on three of the course’s most popular holes. On Hole Number Two, only one contestant will conquer the most famous run in all of extreme mini-golf.

Then, The Pecker will reveal the golfers pecking order and Cornhole will give one golfer an extra pop. The round one winners will then battle it out in the second knockout round, where one will be eliminated on Take Me Fishing. The final two champions will then face off on the longest extreme mini-golf hole ever created, PARFISHDUTCH.

The epic, 300-foot-long beast covers three of the toughest obstacles on the Holey Moley course, which ends in a putt-off worth $250,000. After a neck-and-neck race to the finish through a pinball machine, water-spraying fish and fiery windmills, there will be a new “Holey Moley” champion claiming their title of the greatest mini-golfer of all time.”

The Hustler: A Little of This, A Little of That

Time: 10-11 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4

Photo courtesy of ABC/Scott Everett White

Who is the Hustler? Five new competitors will conclude during the season finale of The Hustler. Joining Craig Ferguson in a detective-style game, contestants will have to use clues based on coffee beans, sausage and the Goo Goo Dolls to make a discovery.

Episodes can be streamed the next day on Hulu.