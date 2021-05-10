Coming up on ‘The Rookie’ season finale: Mild injuries, wedding raids and a new neighbor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Rookie fans, get ready! Season 3 of “The Rookie” is coming to an end on Sunday, May 16, but not without a grand finale!

In the show’s previous episode called “Triple Duty”, Officers John Nolan and Tim Bradford hoped to put an end to a violent drug war in order to save innocent bystanders. While the two were busily de-escalating the life-or-death situation, Officer Nyla Harper teamed up with Officer Lucy Chen to prepare her to for an undercover assignment.

There was a lot of drama that unfolded, and it will finally lead up to the last episode. During the finale titled “Threshold”, Officer Nolan will hunt down a shoplifter and unfortunately injure himself in the process. While the injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening, the local DA will seek justice by attempting to charge the suspect with assault. However, Officer Nolan will try his best to convince the DA to drop the case.

Meanwhile, Officer Chen will go finally go undercover, seeing if her training with Officer Harper has paid off.

And Officer Angela Lopez’ will face a nightmare on her wedding day! What’s meant to be a special day spent celebrating a new chapter will come to a halt after the FBI shows up and seizes the venue.

And finally, the moment you may or may not have been waiting for, Officer Nolan will come face to face with his new neighbor.

Find out what happens by watching with us on Sunday, May 16 at 10 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Guest starring in the finale episode is Camille Guat as Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, Jane Daly as Patrice Evers, Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan, Nik Sanchez as Silas March, Jason Canela as Cesar Madrigal and Britni Camacho as Reyna.

“Threshold” was written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Lisa Demaine.

Episodes can be streamed next day on Hulu