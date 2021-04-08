Coming up on Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy’s crossover: Tough choices and trapped cars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Grey’s Anatomy’s thrilling spin-off series, Station 19, never ceases to elicit a wide range of reactions from viewers week after week. We’re relieved when the group of heroic Seattle firefighters saves the day, we’re on edge when they take extreme measures to save lives, and we’re also devastated when any of the characters lose their lives. It seems like a never-ending cycle of fluctuating feelings, but we can’t get enough of this show because it’s worthwhile!

So, Station 19 fans, the time has come to brace ourselves yet again. On Thursday, April 8 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV 4, the Station 19 crew will prepare for another day of drama and making tough decisions.

Photo courtesy of ABC

During the “Save Yourself” episode, Andy, Sullivan, Dean and Ben are faced with a tough choice while trying to save a couple trapped in their car. Meanwhile, Dean second guesses his legal fight against the Seattle Police Department; Travis’ dad fears he will be outed when his “golfing friend” is exposed to COVID-19; and Carina’s immigration status is called into question.

Guest-starring is Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett, Jeanne Sakata as Nari, Robert Curtis Brown as Paul Montgomery, Tom Wright as Chief Gregory, Kevin Berntson as Shayne, and Lisa Schurga as Karissa.

And just when you think the rollercoaster of emotions will end after this episode, the show will take us another spin by crossing over with Grey’s Anatomy at 9 p.m.! In this new episode, “Sorry Doesn’t Make It Right”, The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s generosity with COVID-positive patients goes a bit too far, and Hayes works to rebuild Maggie’s confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery.

Guest-starring is Jason George as Ben Warren.

Watch with us at 8-9 p.m.! Episodes can also be viewed the next day on-demand and Hulu.