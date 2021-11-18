Coming up on ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Thanksgiving-themed episodes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The holidays are upon us, and ABC is ringing in the season by airing a series of holiday-themed episodes, singalongs, and movies for viewers to tune in to throughout November and December. On Thursday, Nov. 18, fans of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy can enjoy new episodes based on Thanksgiving. Featured below are synopses of what to expect while watching both series beginning at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV4.
Station 19
“Little Girl Blue”
“Station 19 and Station 23 each attempt to celebrate Thanksgiving following the fallout from the neighborhood explosion. The firefighters come together to cook, toast to loved ones they have lost, and celebrate the families they have become,” ABC revealed.
Stream a preview of the episode in the video player below.
The heartbreak continues Thursday at 8/7c on #Station19 😩
The heartbreak continues Thursday at 8/7c on #Station19 😩 Stream on Hulu.Posted by Station 19 on Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Tune in at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV4.
Grey’s Anatomy
“Every Day is a Holiday (With You)”
“It’s Thanksgiving, and while Meredith faces travel complications due to the weather, Nick steps in to help in more ways than one. Meanwhile, Richard and Bailey seek out emergency surgeries, and Amelia and Link reconnect,” ABC shared.
Catch a sneak peek in the video play below.
Traveling over the holidays << Don’t miss Thanksgiving with your Grey’s Anatomy family TONIGHT at 9/8c and Stream on Hulu!
Traveling over the holidays << Don’t miss Thanksgiving with your #GreysAnatomy family TONIGHT at 9/8c and Stream on Hulu!Posted by Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, November 18, 2021
Tune in at 9 pm on My ABC WOTV4