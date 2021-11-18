Coming up on ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Thanksgiving-themed episodes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The holidays are upon us, and ABC is ringing in the season by airing a series of holiday-themed episodes, singalongs, and movies for viewers to tune in to throughout November and December. On Thursday, Nov. 18, fans of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy can enjoy new episodes based on Thanksgiving. Featured below are synopses of what to expect while watching both series beginning at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV4.

Station 19

“Little Girl Blue”

(ABC/John Fleenor) JASON GEORGE, LINDSEY GORT

“Station 19 and Station 23 each attempt to celebrate Thanksgiving following the fallout from the neighborhood explosion. The firefighters come together to cook, toast to loved ones they have lost, and celebrate the families they have become,” ABC revealed.

Stream a preview of the episode in the video player below.

The heartbreak continues Thursday at 8/7c on #Station19 😩 The heartbreak continues Thursday at 8/7c on #Station19 😩 Stream on Hulu. Posted by Station 19 on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy

“Every Day is a Holiday (With You)”

(ABC/Bonnie Osborne) CHANDRA WILSON, JASON GEORGE, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON

“It’s Thanksgiving, and while Meredith faces travel complications due to the weather, Nick steps in to help in more ways than one. Meanwhile, Richard and Bailey seek out emergency surgeries, and Amelia and Link reconnect,” ABC shared.

Catch a sneak peek in the video play below.

