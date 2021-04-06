Coming up on Pooch Perfect ‘Feliz Navidog’ episode

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- A new episode of “Pooch Perfect“, the Rebel Wilson-hosted dog grooming competition series showcasing the best creative groomers in the country, airs on Tuesday, April 6at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

During the season premiere, 10 grooming teams took part in an Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where they transformed their dogs into a prized pooch inspired by their “heart dog.” The groomers also transformed their dogs into entirely different animals.

Photo courtesy of ABC/Christopher Willard

This week, the remaining nine grooming teams will face off in the Immunity Puppertunity “shape up” where they must transform their dogs into a geometric shape.

Photo courtesy of ABC/Christopher Willard

Later, in the Ultimutt Challenge, dogs will be groomed into various holidays as the teams vie to be crowned Best in Show in hopes of continuing in the competition.

Photo courtesy of ABC/Christopher Willard

The trio of all-star celebrity judges – Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris – will be tasked with voting on the incredible creations, naming one team Best in Show and ultimately forcing another team home to the doghouse every week. It all leads up to the season finale where the top three teams compete for a giant cash prize and the coveted “Pooch Perfect” first place trophy.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.