Coming up on ‘Disney Heroes Night’ and ‘Disney Villians Night’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)– The magic of Disney is heading back into the ballroom during two episodes of “Dancing with The Stars” on ABC. The 13 remaining pro-dancer and celebrity couples will transform into popular Disney characters during “Disney Heroes Night” on Monday, followed by “Disney Villains Night” on Tuesday.

In celebration of “Disney Heroes Night” airing at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, the contestants will pay homage to iconic Disney character Mickey Mouse by participating in the “Mickey Dance Challenge”. During the challenge, one couple will win two bonus points from the judges after successfully incorporating moves from Mickey’s infamous dances into their routine.

Have a look at remaining pro-dancer and celebrity couples, their dance styles and songs below:

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Paso Doble to “I’ll Make A Man Out of You” from “Mulan”

ABC/Christopher Willard. JIMMIE ALLEN, EMMA SLATER

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Waltz to “Someday My Prince Will Come” by Ray Chew Live (from “Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs”)

ABC/Christopher Willard. BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN, SHARNA BURGESS

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing Jazz to “Step in Time” from “Mary Poppins”

(ABC/Christopher Willard) MELANIE C, GLEB SAVCHENKO

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You” from “The Jungle Book”

(ABC/Christopher Willard) ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV, MELORA HARDIN

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Samba to “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from “The Lion King”

(ABC/Christopher Willard) OLIVIA JADE, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Quickstep to “The Incredits” from “The Incredibles”

(ABC/Christopher Willard) LINDSAY ARNOLD, MATT JAMES

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Rumba to “You’ll Be in \My Heart” from “Tarzan”

(ABC/Christopher Willard) AMANDA KLOOTS, ALAN BERSTEN

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Salsa to “Colombia, Mi Encanto” from “Encanto”

(ABC/Christopher Willard) SASHA FARBER, SUNI LEE

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Quickstep to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin”

(ABC/Christopher Willard) THE MIZ, WITNEY CARSON

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing Contemporary to “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

(ABC/Christopher Willard) KENYA MOORE, BRANDON ARMSTRONG

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Jive to “Stand Out” from “A Goofy Movie”

(ABC/Eric McCandless) CODY RIGSBY, CHERYL BURKE

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Foxtrot to “Let It Go” from “Frozen”

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Disney Heroes Night” and “Disney Villains Night” – The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with “Disney Heroes Night” airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and “Disney Villains Night” airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) IMAN SHUMPERT, DANIELLA KARAGACH

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Viennese Waltz to “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella

(ABC/Christopher Willard) JOJO SIWA, JENNA JOHNSON

Vote for your favorite couple!

“Dancing with The Stars” fans can keep their favorite couples in the competition by voting during live broadcasts. Vote by visiting abc.com or through SMS/text. According to ABC, “fans in all U.S. time zones may vote, provided they vote within the live show window. With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.”