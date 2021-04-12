Chris Connelly and Janai Norman set to host ‘93RD Oscars Countdown, Live!’ on April 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-As Hollywood prepares for an unprecedented 93rd Oscars®, ABC News presents two blockbuster specials starting with its annual 3-hour broadcast “Oscars® Countdown, LIVE!” on Sunday, April 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Hosted by ABC News Correspondents Chris Connelly and Janai Norman the broadcast will originate from Los Angeles’ historic Union Station and highlight the transformative year in Hollywood, the impressive careers of the nominees, a special tribute to Best Actor nominee Chadwick Boseman and much more.

Connelly and Norman will be joined by special contributor Kelley Carter, Senior Entertainment Reporter for ESPN’s The Undefeated as well as Hollywood insiders including Elizabeth Wagmeister, Senior Correspondent at Variety, Clayton Davis, Film Awards Editor at Variety and host of Variety Awards Circuit podcast and celebrity stylist Joe Zee.

THE OSCARS¨ – Key Art. Courtesy of ABC. Artwork by Shawna X.

Then, with a countdown clock ticking down to Hollywood’s biggest night, ABC News’ flagship streaming network ABC News Live presents the 2-hour special “Oscars® Countdown, LIVE!” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET featuring live celebrity interviews, entertainment and fashion reports and the historic impact of this year’s Oscars ceremony.

ABC Audio’s new podcast “Inside the Oscars®” hosted by ABC News’ Ginger Zee dives even further into an Oscar® Sunday that will be like no other. The six-part series features reporting by Kelley Carter, Chris Connelly, Janai Norman and ABC News Radio Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson. “Inside the Oscars” is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and the ABC News app. New episodes post Thursdays and the final episode will be released on April 26, the day after the 93rd Oscars.

“Oscars® Countdown, LIVE!” is produced by ABC News. John R. Green is executive producer. Katie DenDaas and Catherine McKenzie are executive producers for ABC News Live.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide