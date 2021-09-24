Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns Sept. 26 starring Jason Alexander, Michael Mizanin and Cheryl Burke

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars may have returned on Monday, Sept. 20, but Michael “The Miz” Mizanin and Cheryl Burke are momentarily stepping out of the ballroom to play a game of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Jason Alexander will also join the pair for a star-studded spin of America’s Game at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Each celeb will spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve a series of word puzzles to win up to $1 million for charity. During the episode airing on My ABC WOTV4, Mizanin will play for Connor’s Cure at the V Foundation for Cancer Research, Burke will play for Phil Dev and Alexander will play for Americares.

Pop-culture icons Pat Sajak and Vanna White will join in on the fun as the show’s hosts.

Tune in to see which star becomes the next Wheel of Fortune champ!

Episodes will be available the next day on-demand and Hulu.