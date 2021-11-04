Celebrate Queen’s 50th Anniversary with ‘The Queen Family Singalong’ on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- In celebration of the legendary rock band Queen’s 50th Anniversary, ABC is airing “The Queen Family Singalong”, on My ABC WOTV4 at 8 pm on Thursday, Nov. 4. The one-hour special hosted by Darren Criss marks the fourth installment of ABC’s successful “Singalong” franchise.

Fans of Queen are invited to crank their TV’s up to tune into the “rock in roll event of the year” as a lineup of killer Queen hits are performed by popular music artists including Adam Lambert (“The Show Must Go On”), Derek Hough featuring Alexander Jean (“Another One Bites the Dust”), Fall Out Boy (“Under Pressure”), Jimmie Allen featuring Miss Piggy (“Crazy Little Thing Called Love”), JoJo Siwa and Orianthi (“We Will Rock You”), OneRepublic (“We Are the Champions”), Pentatonix (“Somebody to Love”), and Alessia Cara!

Disney Theatrical Production’s Broadway cast members from “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” will also join in on the celebration by performing a showstopping version of “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Performers include Milo Alosi, Tia Altinay, Lissa DeGuzman, Bonita Hamilton, Mduduzi Madela, Brandon McCall, Michael James Scott and Adrienne Walker.

Photo courtesy of John Fleenor/ABC. ALEXANDER JEAN

On Thursday morning, the broadcasting company provided fans with a glimpse of the upcoming special with an epic teaser. Watch the video player below!

“The Queen Family Singalong” is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Patrizia Di Maria, RJ Durell, Nick Florez, Hamish Hamilton, Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan.

The one-hour special is available for streaming next day on demand and on Hulu.