Celebrate New Year’s with ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022′

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Ring in the New Year by tuning into the 50th anniversary of America’s go-to annual holiday tradition celebrating the very best in music. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” kicks off live at 8 pm on Friday, Dec. 31. Join the celebration from home by turning your channels to My ABC WOTV4.

In preparation for the nationwide event, ABC and MRC Live & Alternative recently announced the performance lineups in Times Square and New Orleans. Will your favorite artists take the stage? Find out by viewing the list below!

Performances in Times Square:

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, hip-hop superstar and multihyphenate entertainer LL COOL J will give a spectacular performance of his iconic hits from the NYRE stage.

Pop/R&B superstar Chlöe will wow the Times Square crowd with an unforgettable performance of her chart-topping hit “Have Mercy.”

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and award-winning rock legends Journey will perform a special collection of notable and celebrated hits.

Multiplatinum international Latin phenom KAROL G will kick off the night’s festivities with a red-hot performance of her fan-favorite hits.

Performance in New Orleans:

New Orleans co-host Billy Porter delivers his new hit single and a sneak peak of a future classic on the riverboat Louis Armstrong on the mighty Mississippi River in the historic French Quarter.

DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKINÕ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2022 – Key Art. (ABC)

AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Los Angeles Performers

AJR and duo Daisy the Great (“BANG!” “Record Player”)

Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker (“Sk8ter Boi,” “Bite Me”)

Big Boi with singer Sleepy Brown (“The Way You Move,” “Animalz”)

Don Omar (“Danza Kuduro”) with Nio Garcia (“Se Menea”)

French Montana (“FWMGAB,” “Unforgettable”)

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis (“Can’t Hold Us”) with singer Windser (“Next Year”)

Måneskin (“Beggin’,” “Mamma Mia”)

Mae Muller with Polo G (“Better Days”); Polo G (“Rapstar,” “Smooth Criminal”)

Masked Wolf (“Astronauts in the Ocean,” “Pandemonium”)

OneRepublic (”Counting Stars,” “Run”)

Walker Hayes (“Fancy Like,” “AA”)

Puerto Rico Performer

Global music star and reggaeton dynamo Daddy Yankee will give a special hometown performance in Puerto Rico.

Host, Co-Hosts and Correspondent

The L.A. Party festivities will be kicked off by five-time NYRE co-host and multiplatinum selling artist, Ciara, with Club Quarantine’s D-Nice spinning the turntables at the celebration. The star-studded NYRE lineup also includes 17-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest in Times Square with first-time co-host Liza Koshy, co-host Billy Porter from New Orleans, and co-host Roselyn Sanchez leading the festivities in Puerto Rico, the inaugural destination for the show’s first Spanish-language countdown,

POWERBALL correspondent Jessie James Decker will announce the “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year” live from New York just after midnight.

