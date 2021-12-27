Celebrate New Year’s with ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022′

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Ring in the New Year by tuning into the 50th anniversary of America’s go-to annual holiday tradition celebrating the very best in music. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” kicks off live at 8 pm on Friday, Dec. 31. Join the celebration from home by turning your channels to My ABC WOTV4.
In preparation for the nationwide event, ABC and MRC Live & Alternative recently announced the performance lineups in Times Square and New Orleans. Will your favorite artists take the stage? Find out by viewing the list below!
Performances in Times Square:
- 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, hip-hop superstar and multihyphenate entertainer LL COOL J will give a spectacular performance of his iconic hits from the NYRE stage.
- Pop/R&B superstar Chlöe will wow the Times Square crowd with an unforgettable performance of her chart-topping hit “Have Mercy.”
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and award-winning rock legends Journey will perform a special collection of notable and celebrated hits.
- Multiplatinum international Latin phenom KAROL G will kick off the night’s festivities with a red-hot performance of her fan-favorite hits.
Performance in New Orleans:
- New Orleans co-host Billy Porter delivers his new hit single and a sneak peak of a future classic on the riverboat Louis Armstrong on the mighty Mississippi River in the historic French Quarter.
AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Los Angeles Performers
- AJR and duo Daisy the Great (“BANG!” “Record Player”)
- Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker (“Sk8ter Boi,” “Bite Me”)
- Big Boi with singer Sleepy Brown (“The Way You Move,” “Animalz”)
- Don Omar (“Danza Kuduro”) with Nio Garcia (“Se Menea”)
- French Montana (“FWMGAB,” “Unforgettable”)
- Macklemore and Ryan Lewis (“Can’t Hold Us”) with singer Windser (“Next Year”)
- Måneskin (“Beggin’,” “Mamma Mia”)
- Mae Muller with Polo G (“Better Days”); Polo G (“Rapstar,” “Smooth Criminal”)
- Masked Wolf (“Astronauts in the Ocean,” “Pandemonium”)
- OneRepublic (”Counting Stars,” “Run”)
- Walker Hayes (“Fancy Like,” “AA”)
Puerto Rico Performer
- Global music star and reggaeton dynamo Daddy Yankee will give a special hometown performance in Puerto Rico.
Host, Co-Hosts and Correspondent
- The L.A. Party festivities will be kicked off by five-time NYRE co-host and multiplatinum selling artist, Ciara, with Club Quarantine’s D-Nice spinning the turntables at the celebration. The star-studded NYRE lineup also includes 17-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest in Times Square with first-time co-host Liza Koshy, co-host Billy Porter from New Orleans, and co-host Roselyn Sanchez leading the festivities in Puerto Rico, the inaugural destination for the show’s first Spanish-language countdown,
- POWERBALL correspondent Jessie James Decker will announce the “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year” live from New York just after midnight.
(Information provided by ABC)