Cast of ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” Revealed

Summer just got steamier as ABC announced this season’s cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’
With summer in full swing, it’s time for a new group of former breakout bachelors and bachelorettes to take another shot at love as they live together in a dreamy oasis in Mexico when the show returns for its sixth season, hosted by Chris Harrison!
Below is the “Bachelor in Paradise” cast:
- Annaliese Puccini of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)
- Bibiana Julian of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)
- Blake Horstmann of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)
- Caelynn Miller-Keyes of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
- Cam Ayala of “The Bachelorette” 15 (Hannah)
- Chris Bukowski of “The Bachelorette” 8 (Emily)
- Clay Harbor of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)
- Demi Burnett of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
- Derek Peth of “The Bachelorette” 12 (JoJo)
- Hannah Godwin of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
- Jane Averbukh of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
- John Paul Jones of “The Bachelorette” 15 (Hannah)
- Katie Morton of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
- Kevin Fortenberry of “The Bachelorette” 15 (Hannah)
- Nicole Lopez-Alvar of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
- Onyeka Ehie of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
- Sydney Lotuaco of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
- Tayshia Adams of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
- Wills Reid of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)
Additional cast will be announced at a later date.
These cast members may have left “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.
Tune into My ABC WOTV4 for the premier on Monday, August 5th at 8pm.