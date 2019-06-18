Cast of ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” Revealed

Summer just got steamier as ABC announced this season’s cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

With summer in full swing, it’s time for a new group of former breakout bachelors and bachelorettes to take another shot at love as they live together in a dreamy oasis in Mexico when the show returns for its sixth season, hosted by Chris Harrison!

Below is the “Bachelor in Paradise” cast:

Annaliese Puccini of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)

Photo credit: abc anet

Bibiana Julian of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)

Photo credit: abc anet

Blake Horstmann of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)

Photo credit: abc anet

Caelynn Miller-Keyes of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)

Photo credit: abc anet

Cam Ayala of “The Bachelorette” 15 (Hannah)

Photo credit: abc anet

Chris Bukowski of “The Bachelorette” 8 (Emily)

Photo credit: abc anet

Clay Harbor of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)

Photo credit: abc anet

Demi Burnett of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)

Photo credit: abc anet

Derek Peth of “The Bachelorette” 12 (JoJo)

Photo credit: abc anet

Hannah Godwin of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)

Photo credit: abc anet

Jane Averbukh of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)

Photo credit: abc anet

John Paul Jones of “The Bachelorette” 15 (Hannah)

Photo credit: abc anet

Katie Morton of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)

Photo credit: abc anet

Kevin Fortenberry of “The Bachelorette” 15 (Hannah)

Photo credit: abc anet

Nicole Lopez-Alvar of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)

Photo credit: abc anet

Onyeka Ehie of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)

Photo credit: abc anet

Sydney Lotuaco of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)

Photo credit: abc anet

Tayshia Adams of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)

Photo credit: abc anet

Wills Reid of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)

Photo credit: abc anet

Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

These cast members may have left “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.

Tune into My ABC WOTV4 for the premier on Monday, August 5th at 8pm.