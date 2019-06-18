Cast of ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” Revealed

Photo credit: abc anet

Summer just got steamier as ABC announced this season’s cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

With summer in full swing, it’s time for a new group of former breakout bachelors and bachelorettes to take another shot at love as they live together in a dreamy oasis in Mexico when the show returns for its sixth season, hosted by Chris Harrison!

Below is the “Bachelor in Paradise” cast:

  • Annaliese Puccini of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)
Photo credit: abc anet
  • Bibiana Julian of “The Bachelor” 22 (Arie)
  • Blake Horstmann of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)
  • Caelynn Miller-Keyes of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
  • Cam Ayala of “The Bachelorette” 15 (Hannah)
  • Chris Bukowski of “The Bachelorette” 8 (Emily)
  • Clay Harbor of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)
  • Demi Burnett of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
  • Derek Peth of “The Bachelorette” 12 (JoJo)
  • Hannah Godwin of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
  • Jane Averbukh of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
  • John Paul Jones of “The Bachelorette” 15 (Hannah)
  • Katie Morton of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
  • Kevin Fortenberry of “The Bachelorette” 15 (Hannah)
  • Nicole Lopez-Alvar of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
  • Onyeka Ehie of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
  • Sydney Lotuaco of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
  • Tayshia Adams of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)
  • Wills Reid of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)
Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

These cast members may have left “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.

Tune into My ABC WOTV4 for the premier on Monday, August 5th at 8pm.

