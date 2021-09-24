BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Elton John and more stars to perform at ‘Global Citizen Live’ show this Sunday on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Some of the music industry’s biggest stars will take the stage at Global Citizen Live at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. ABC says the “once-in-a-generation day of unity across six continents from international advocacy organization Global Citizen will feature performances by BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Elton John, and more.”

In preparation for the show, airing on My ABC WOTV4, fans and activists can visit globalcitizenlive.org. On the website, visitors can find petitions to defend the planet, defeat poverty and a multitude of additional ways to foster world change.

Artists donating their time and talent to this global day of unity, according to ABC:

● NEW YORK CITY in Central Park (presented by Citi and Cisco) with Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang

● PARIS at Champ de Mars with Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens, and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth, & Fatma Said.

● LOS ANGELES at The Greek Theatre (presented by Verizon) with Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers, and 5 Seconds of Summer

● LONDON with Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag’n’Bone Man

● LAGOS with Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Made Kuti

● RIO DE JANEIRO with Alok, Mart’nália, Criolo, Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz, and Mosquito, in partnership with Rock In Rio.

● SEOUL with BTS

● SYDNEY with Delta Goodrem

● MUMBAI hosted by Anil Kapoor, with Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha with, in Partnership with Wizcraft.

Before the television broadcast, ABC announced “ABC News Live and Hulu will air the 24-hour event in full, beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, and FX will air a four-hour compilation special at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.”