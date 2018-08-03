Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood to host CMA Awards

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Country Music superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood return to host “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards,” live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, November 14 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on My ABC WOTV 4. The dynamic duo will be returning for the 11th time as co-hosts.

More on Country Music's Biggest Night...

Two-time CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan, four-time CMA Awards-nominated duo Dan + Shay and five-time CMA Awards Vocal Duo winner Sugarland will unveil the final nominees on “Good Morning America,” Tuesday, Aug. 28, live from Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, Bryan’s brand-new restaurant and bar on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville.

“The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” nominees and winners are determined by more than 7,400 professional members of CMA, which is the first trade organization formed to promote an individual genre of music in 1958 and celebrates its 60th anniversary in September.

History of the CMA Awards...

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast on television for the first time – making it the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television.

The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006.