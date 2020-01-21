‘Bless This Mess’ season 2 returns

BLESS THIS MESS – ABC’s “Bless This Mess” stars Dax Shepard as Mike and Lake Bell as Rio. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Mike and Rio are back in a new episode of “Bless This Mess”!

ABC’s hit comedy series follows the journey of a newly wed couple who left a big city to purse a quieter life in Nebraska. However, their new life together doesn’t go as planned.

In the episode titled, “Bad Seed”, the couple have to decide which seed to grow on their farm.

And speaking of growing-Rio tries to help Beau and Kay’s relationship flourish, but the process gets a little awkward!

Looks like Mike and Rio have got a lot to deal with on Tuesday's all-new #BlessThisMess! 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/Km3s4PnE48 — Bless This Mess (@BlessThisMessTV) January 18, 2020

On the other hand, Jacob shadows Constance for a school project, which makes Rudy nervous!

