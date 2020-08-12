Bill and Jo renew their wedding vows on season finale of ‘United We Fall’ on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- A vow renewal is meant to be a special time for couples to reaffirm their love and commitment to each other…or so we thought! During the season finale of “United We Fall”, starring Will Sasso and Christina Vidal-Mitchell, Bill and Jo’s plans of celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary won’t run as smoothly as they’d hoped for!

In the final episode entitled, “Re-Wedding Crashers”, the couples overzealous extended family and an approaching snowstorm will threaten to ruin their event. Will this ceremony be a dream come true for the lovebirds or will it turn out to be a complete nightmare? There’s only one way to find out!

Tune in to the season finale of “United We Fall”, Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!