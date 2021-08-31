Back to the ballroom! JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee to make history on ‘DWTS’ Season 30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s almost time to head back to the ballroom! American pop star JoJo Siwa and Olympic medalist Sunisa “Suni” Lee are set to show off their dance moves on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. On Thursday, Aug. 26, ABC shared the big news and teased a forthcoming reveal of the remaining 13 celebrity contestants happening on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Learn about the revealed celebrity contestants below and tune into the live season premiere of Dancing with The Stars on Monday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4.

SUNISA ‘SUNI’ LEE

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States reacts after competing on uneven bars during the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a three-time Olympic medalist, taking home the esteemed gold medal as the all-around champion in women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Olympic Games.

As the first Hmong-American Olympian, her story is more than just triumph, it’s one of representation. Born and raised in Minnesota, Lee’s journey now takes her to Alabama, where she will compete as a college freshman this fall at Auburn University.

At just 18 years old, Lee hopes to inspire and empower her peers and the next generation to work hard toward their passions and achieve their dreams.

(Biography provided by ABC)

JOJO SIWA

JoJo Siwa arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 23, 2019, In Los Angeles. Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

JoJo Siwa is a global superstar, singer, television and film star, bestselling author and social media sensation. Siwa has over 60.5 million followers on social media and over 3.6 billion views on YouTube.

In 2020, she was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. A consumer products powerhouse, her famous JoJo Siwa bow has sold more than 80 million bows globally to date.

Next, Siwa will star in and executive produce “The J Team,” a new live-action musical premiering on Paramount+. Siwa also serves as creative director and executive producer of the upcoming series “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution” on Peacock.

(Biography provided by ABC).