Bachelorette week 10 recap: relationships heat up at fantasy suites

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s the week we’ve all been waiting for! Well besides the finale of course. After weeks of teasing promos, it’s fantasy suite week! (Insert Hannah’s singing.) We finally get to see Hannah and Luke’s argument, who goes to the windmill with Hannah, and what Jed has to say about the Luke situation.

It’s going to be juicy so sit back, get some popcorn and read about how it all unfolds!

This week, Hannah and the men get to get down (literally) in Crete, Greece. After some stunning shots of the location, Hannah declares to the camera, “It’s been a long time since I’ve been physical at all with a man. But it’s not about sex.”

We all know what happens in the fantasy suites and the idea that lingers around those nights but the suites are much more than that. It is a night where Hannah can spend quality time with each man individually. And this time is soooo important this close to the end. Here soon she will be saying yes to one of these men and wants to make sure she is confident in that yes.

Peter

Hannah couldn’t be more excited to “get down” Peter, or as she likes to call him the “Zeus” to her “Aphrodite.” Their connection had a slow start but now it is full steam ahead! Their time together is always enjoyable, passionate, and all-around perfect. But is their relationship smooth sailing or rocky waters?

The pair embark on their date and they trade the airplane for a sailboat this time. Peter is so giddy and adorable when talking about his time with Hannah. “She has my heart,” he says, adding, “Hannah and I would have the most fun life together.”

This man is head over heels for our Bachelorette!

All night he has something he wants to get off his chest. After dragging his feet and reminiscing on moments the two have had together, he finally tells Hannah he loves her. To which she responds “Yay!” And our hearts melt for the two.

While still all in our feelings, Hannah asks Peter to the first fantasy suite. Of course, he says yes and it turns out, Pilot Peter is our windmill guy! Mystery solved! Due to the previous promos, we already know what goes down between these two lovers.

What happens in the windmill stays in the windmill 🤫 #TheBachelorette @AlabamaHannah pic.twitter.com/2J23yK12LM — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 16, 2019

“Mic drop, game over. Hannah’s mine,” Peter declares after their night together.

Tyler C.

After hometowns, Tyler is feeling on top of the world. He has no doubts or questions about his and Hannah’s relationship. He is more ready than ever to get down on one knee and be Hannah’s man. Tyler surprised us all. From the first episode to now, so much has happened between these two and we have grown to love Tyler and his family just as Hannah has.

“Tyler is that dream guy that every women has wanted to be with. And he wants to be with me!” Hannah says.

The two head out for a relaxing day at the spa, exactly what Hannah needs. But, things seem to be heading in a different direction from Tyler. From his googly eyes to his sneaky massage for Hannah, Tyler’s mind is already on the fantasy suite.

“I’m 1,000 percent sure that intimacy with Tyler is not an issue,” Hannah says. “Being with him is very hot and steamy and sexy … I want to be physical with him.” Which is why it is such a shock when Hannah tells Tyler they will not be getting down in the suite.

And this is when Tyler leaps to the top of almost all of our lists. “I just want to be with you and love, respect, and honor your boundaries.” Oh my goodness! This just shows and proves how much Tyler loves Hannah.

The next morning, the two walk off their fantasy suite boat and continue to swoon over one another. “I want you to be the last person I wake up to forever,” Tyler tells her.

“He’s the most respectful man that’s ever been with me. Ever,” Hannah says. She explains that the two made out and held each other all night.

Jed

Looking back on last weeks rose ceremony, we left off on Hannah not being able to decide between Jed and Luke P. Jed was not happy about this situation so going into this day, he has a few things on his mind he wants to speak to Hannah about.

The two spend their day taking in the culture of Greek and join a family gathering to experience Greece they way the people who live there do. At one point, Jed pulls Hannah aside to talk about the rose ceremony situation and receive some clarity about Luke P. But does not get the response he was maybe hoping for.

Instead, Hannah seems to get a little defensive and asks the question “How honest do you want me to be?”

Hannah is left defending her relationship with Luke yet again just like she has week after week. But Jed brings up a valid point that hopefully makes her think a little more, ” If you’re this close to being with someone forever, what makes you hold onto something so uncertain?”

Then we roll into the night portion of the date where tension arises again as Jed pokes at the situation one more time.

Hannah clearly wants nothing to do with this discussion but admits she knows exactly what Jed is thinking because she went through it on Colton’s season.

Even with Hannah distancing herself from the topic, Jed still has more to say, rightfully so. “To the core, it kind of says a lot about your decisions when you can look at me and tell me you’re falling in love with me and then keep around somebody who’s been toxic to this process and everybody else,” he says. “And when I feel worried, I think I retract how I feel.”

This is a hard hit for Hannah and she walks away from the table, discussion, everything. She sighs and exclaims “I don’t want to do this anymore,” as Jed holds her from behind. But, after some words from Jed, and some cooling off, the two rejoin at the table.

Jed is only bringing this up out of love. He cares for Hannah and does not want to see her with someone like Luke.

He whispers “I love you,” in Hannah’s ear and she asks him to stay with her in the fantasy suite where “it was a good night.”

Luke P.

Finally! It is the moment we have all been waiting for since we saw it in one of the earlier promos! It is time for the blowup!

Luke P. and Hannah’s date starts with a helicopter ride to Santorini, a spot that Hannah reveals to be one of her “bucket list” spots. Between the smiles, laughter, and scenic views, Hannah reveals that it’s “hard to treat Luke like the other relationships here.” Well duh! We don’t see this many red flags from any of the other men!

Once in Santorini, the two stroll around the island, and Hannah confesses that she wants to, and has always wanted to, be “physical” with Luke. “He’s still the best kisser,” she says.

But, let’s move onto the dramatic night portion of the date. The fun and smile filled date takes a huge left turn and goes downhill fast once Luke P. decides to speak his mind. And oddly enough, the wind picks up and it starts to rain as if foreshadowing the events that are about to take place.

“Let’s talk about sex.” Hannah lights up in response to this demand and is all for it. But, doesn’t know this is what causes the downward spiral of their date and relationship.

“I want to make sure you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here,” Luke says. He then proceeds to tell Hannah that if she’s had sex with any of the other guys, he’d “be wanting to go home, 100 percent.”

Immediately Hannah puts her foot down and calls him out for referring to her sex with the other men as “slip-ups” and saying he’s “willing to work through this.” She has done so much for this relationship and he has the audacity to say he is willing to work through this? No. No!

“I know I have given this my all. I have cried. I have struggled. I have screamed. I have made decisions that kept me up at night,” she says finally. “But my heart has just not allowed me to let go. I have prayed so hard for clarity and I feel like I finally have clarity on you. And I do not want you to be my husband.” And all of the Bachelorette fans out there go crazy! A round of applause from all of us!

But of course, Luke being Luke, he doesn’t leave! He refuses to leave the table without talking to Hannah some more. Dude, there is nothing left to talk about! Leave! He even has the guts to tell Hannah she “owes” him a little bit more of her time which puts her over the edge.

Luke is leaving here one way or another. So we watch him pile into the car and pull away from Hannah who is standing there with her middle finger in the air.

“I feel a weight lifted off my shoulders that I finally figured it out for myself. I’m relieved I never have to deal with him again,” she says. We just all wish she would have done this sooner.

But as we see in the preview of next week, we haven’t seen the last of Luke P. The dude just doesn’t get it! How many times does Hannah have to send him home!? When will he realize he lost. It’s done. GO HOME.

Just when you thought we got rid of Luke P…

Don't miss #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll this Monday! pic.twitter.com/H8HCkOpMPm — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 16, 2019

Be sure to tune in next week Monday, July 22nd at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4 to find out Luke finally gives or if the other three men have to step in!