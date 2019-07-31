Bachelorette season finale recap, part 2: Are the Jed rumors true?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Well Bachelor Nation, here we are, the final recap for the final episode of Miss Hannah B’s journey! We have spent two and half months emotionally invested in our Bachelorette’s love life with these men and this finale does not disappoint! Well kind of, depending on whose team you are on because obviously there is only one winner here, but it is dramatic! So hold on rose lovers, because we are about to fill you in on this crazy ending!

Many of us are walking away form this season feeling like Hannah was set up for failure. She came into this journey with so much hope and enthusiasm just to have this experience basically tarnished and ripped out of her hands. None of this went how anyone expected or hoped.

We start off with Hannah speaking about both of the men and how she has fallen in love with both for different reasons. All while Jed and Tyler are meeting with Neil Lane to pick out engagement rings. Really wondering who pays for these rings and if they have a return policy because these things are huge and only one gets used!

Tyler chooses a square-cut ring that he feels represents Hannah’s “loud and proud” nature, while Jed selects an oval rock because ovals, like his relationship with Hannah, are “more of a constant.” Yea…

“This week has been the hardest decision of my life,” says Hannah. “It’s so hard because life with Tyler is different than Jed, and I am conflicted in my heart.”

She begins to panic and asks the driver to pull over. She repeats that she can not do this and gets out of the door. As she walks away to gather her thoughts, her heel slips on the pavement and our Bachelorette stumbles to the ground in a long white dress. This honestly foreshadows the rest of the finale.

She was so caught up in her emotions and thoughts that she didn’t even react to the fall. She is mentally breaking down at the thought of who to choose, now she fell in a white beaded dress that costs who knows how much money! No one would be OK in this situation.

But she collects herself, picks herself up and stands smack dab in the middle of the street thinking about the proposal that is about to take place.

After who knows how long, Hannah gets back in the car and heads to the engagement platform that has an amazing view! Luke P. could propose to her there and it would still be gorgeous.

Now, we all know that whoever gets out of the limo first typically is not the winner. Hannah has to break one man’s heart before she can say yes to the other.

“The future holds for us a love and a bond that will never break,” says Tyler, as he makes his way down the rocky path toward Hannah. “I want her more than anything I’ve ever wanted in my life.” -Tyler

As Tyler approaches Hannah, her body language says it all. Her smile is soft, eyes are like puppy dog eyes, and their hug seems weak. Tyler begins to tell her how she helped him grow so much, both emotionally and spiritually, and that he’s madly in love with her. Hannah can hardly listen and keeps looking off into distance. Once Tyler starts to talk about the moment he started to fall in love with her, she interrupts with a soft word: “Tyler.”

We all know this isn’t good and our hearts break immediately.

Tyler knows he isn’t the one. “This isn’t it,” he says to Hannah. Finally, Hannah finds her words.

“Just… I am so lucky to be loved by you. My life with you would be amazing. And when I told you I was falling in love with you, I meant it,” she says. “But, I love someone else. I’m so sorry.”

Tyler Cameron, the smooth, calm man we have grown to love, takes this breakup just how we think he would. “That’s gonna hurt,” he says. “But I’m still gonna be your biggest fan rooting for you. I wish you and Jed nothing but success.” And, if you keep up with Tyler on Twitter, you can see he has definitely kept his word.

Well, we all know what happens next. Jed’s limo pulls up and there he is, in the backseat, ring in his hand and guitar between his legs.

While Hannah spills her heart out about her emotions towards their relationship to Jed, he never puts the guitar down. And when it is his turn to speak, he says “sometimes talking is hard for me,” and then he sings her a proposal song he wrote.

Chris Harrison wasn’t kidding when he said “cringe worthy”.

Once Jed finally stops singing, he gets down on one knee and asks the question and Hannah says yes.

We get to see them all coupley, happy and laughing on their phone videos taken during their couple visits. Everything looks like it is going well. Hannah seems happy and Jed seems… emotionally detached.

Poor Hannah, never even saw this coming.

“With Jed, I was so happy because I thought I was getting this person that I could spend life with who was sweet and sincere and honest, and…” She pauses, and her voice tightens. “That’s not been the case.” -Hannah

The rumors about Jed have proven to be true, according to last night’s episode. Hannah knew Jed had been hanging out with a girl before coming on the show but, that he’d ended it. A few weeks after the engagement, Hannah sees that People magazine has done a story about Jed and this girl, Haley. So, of course, Jed’s story and the published story do not add up.

Hannah felt lied to (rightfully so). “I love the person I got engaged to,” she said. “I don’t know how I feel about this person.”

Next Jed arrives at the neutral location condo and Hannah is waiting to grill him about this whole situation. Upon opening the door, Hannah hugs him, but when Jed says, “I miss you,” she does not respond in kind. Instead, she demands answers.

“Why did you wait until all of this happened to let me find out what actually happened?” She asks. Haley’s got it all wrong, Jed insists. He was “dating around” and his fling with Haley wasn’t an “exclusive thing,” and they just “hung out a few times.”

Oh and by the way, these interesting facts also came out about Jed and his pre-Hannah love interest. They…..

Spent the night together

Spent a romantic weekend away in Gatlinburg

She met his parents

She planned a surprise birthday party for him

He accepted a birthday gift from her parents. A trip to the Bahamas for the two…

And said I love you many times

So if this isn’t a relationship, then what is it?

Three days before the Bahamas trip, Jed was asked to be on the Bachelorette. Haley was “sad” but “also excited,” says Jed, who admits again that he only agreed to be on the show so he could promote his music.

But, the night before leaving for The Bachelorette, it’s alleged that Jed stayed with Haley, had sex, and told her he loved her. He also allegedly texted her right before leaving for L.A. No worries though, he did not verbally end the “not a relationship,” he emotionally and spiritually ended it… I mean, how could Haley possibly be confused?

“You said you loved her on a phone call and a text the day of!” Hannah yells/cries. “What do those words mean to you?” Obviously nothing. “This is obviously humiliating for me,” she tells Jed. “My brother’s getting messages, my mom’s getting messages. And I have text messages from other girls the night after I was in Nashville. These two girls were in your apartment.”

It just gets better and better everyone! Not only did he have a girl while on the show but Hannah alleges, two girls went to his apartment the night after she left and he never told her! Jed defends himself by saying “we didn’t even know who they were!” Right… Classic mix-up, happens all the time.

At this point Hannah’s fuming, we are fuming, Chris Harrison is probably fuming, Luke P. is laughing, and Jed is detached. Jed asks what he can change going forward. Dude, just be honest!

“I want to be someone that you’re proud of, Hannah,” he says. Hannah begins fiddling with that diamond on her left finger. “This,” she says, pointing to the rock, “doesn’t mean the same thing. That’s not what I said yes to.” And with that, she takes off the ring and puts it on the coffee table.

And with that we are back in the studio! Hannah seems to be holding herself together very well. She reiterates everything we just watched between her and Jed and Chris asks about where their relationship is now.

“I am not with Jed anymore,” she says, as the crowd applauds wildly. “It’s been really hard to grapple with that, but I know that what I got is not what I ever wanted for a life partner.”

On that note, here comes Jed. Crickets.

“First and foremost from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that I’m sorry,” he tells Hannah quietly. “I’m sorry that I took away that experience from you. I’m sorry that this has hurt your family, your friends, Bachelor Nation, my family.” -Jed

He lets Hannah know that he still loves her and that she will always hold a place in her heart. And what does she have to say to that? “My feelings have changed since then,” she says. “I don’t love you like that anymore.” SNAP!

After that burn from Hannah, Jed heads backstage to give the spotlight to Tyler C.

When asked about how Hannah feels about seeing Tyler again, she says, “Well, those feelings didn’t just go away…”

Hannah and Tyler are flirty from the minute he stepped on stage. Maybe Tyler will get a second chance? Or is it Hannah getting the second chance? Either way, we are rooting for it.

“Our relationship was real to me and special and everything I said I meant and I felt. It didn’t just go away and I still I have feelings,” she says, as the crowd cheers.

“You’re an incredible guy and I’m a single girl,” Hannah continues. “So I just thought maybe we could go for a drink and just hang out?” -Hannah B.

Chris Harrison is shocked. “Just so we’re clear, we’re gonna have a go at this?” he asks and Tyler seems down for the idea!

And that is the end folks. The questions don’t end there though! Will Tyler and Hannah really go for drinks? What does their future look like? Will Jed ever date anyone again? Will his music career takeoff or get buried in the dirt? We will just have stay tuned into social media.

