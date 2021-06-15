Bachelorette Recap: Mud-wrestling, a camping date and some useless drama

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With 23 men left, Katie has two different group dates – one where the men have to compete for who is the best lover and another one where they have to mud-wrestle for Katie’s heart. At the afterparty, Katie spoke again with Conner B. and they redid their make-out session without him in a cat costume this time. Thomas got the group date rose and Greg got the first one-on-one date. They played ring toss, fished and enjoyed the beautiful scenery and bonded over the loss of their fathers. Greg received the first date rose and they kissed as fireworks went off in the background…awww!

There was obvious tension between Cody and Aaron in the premiere that got worse during this episode – apparently they knew each other from back home in San Diego and Aaron was not a fan of Cody and his personality. Katie called out Cody for being on the show for the wrong reasons and ultimately sent him packing.

At the cocktail party, she revealed she sent Cody home and reiterated that she wanted to find love and didn’t want anyone around her who wasn’t there for the right reasons. Karl then got involved with a vague concern about people not being there for the “right reasons” but refused to say who, which caused friction in the group. With no one fessing up, Katie ended the party crying in the other room without giving out any roses.

Karl: I heard bad things

Katie: oh what is it?

Karl: can’t say

Katie: okay so who is it about

Karl: oh it’s not my place

Katie: ????

