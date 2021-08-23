Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Ep. 2: Demi Burnett makes a grand entrance and sets eyes on a popular castmate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The Bachelor in Paradise cast has only been on the beach for one week, and it looks like it’s already time to signal an S.O.S! The competition is heating up, and the drama is spewing. ABC recently revealed what’s to happen during episode two, airing Monday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m.

“Knock, knock, Demi’s here! With a rose ceremony on the horizon and the men poised to hand out their stems, the ladies are feeling the pressure to find a potential match, ABC said.”

But it seems like Demi Burnett won’t have any trouble finding a love connection. The 26-year-old personality is determined to take one lucky man off the market. ABC also revealed she’s “setting her sights on one of the beach’s most popular men.”

In a recent trailer, Demi struts her way to the beach rocking a vibrant bikini, and claims she won’t need an introduction. “I’m Demi, but would there be anyone there who doesn’t know who I am? That’s a joke,” she says to viewers during a confessional.

After meeting David Spade, she then meets the other contestants, complimenting and stroking her ego in the process.

“Those poor girls, I’m gonna still all their men,” she adds.

-Uh oh!

Later in the episode, some couples are given their first dates in hopes of sparking a connection. Then, in prep for an upcoming cocktail party, a shocking rumor will shock the cast, forcing one of the contestants to spill the truth.

Tune in at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!