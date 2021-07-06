Are you ‘The View’s’ biggest fan? The cast wants to hear from you!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Calling all fans of “The View” on ABC! Are you a loyal viewer who tunes in weekly? Do you keep up with hot topics or the show’s past or present co-hosts? If the show is in your top list of favorites, then ABC wants to hear from you!

In celebration of its 25th season, “The View” is inviting the show’s biggest fans to share why they are die-hard supporters.

Photo courtesy of ABC

Are you a super fan? Check out the fun criteria:

Are you part of a multi-generational family who have all been watching the show as appointment television?

Have you formed your own fan club or Hot Topics table?

Were you inspired or impacted by any of the show’s past or present co-hosts?

Did the show’s discussions change your life in a significant way?

Do you and your friends compare yourselves to the ladies of The View and continue to debate Hot Topics after the show airs?

Submit a message to The View here: In Search Of The View’s Biggest Fans (woobox.com)