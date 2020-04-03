April 2020 Schedule: Complete list of ABC shows to watch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic which means that many of us are spending our days lounging around at home. Whether you’ve used this time of isolation to declutter your home, rest, or simply exercise, there’s plenty of fun ways to keep yourself occupied and entertained!

One of my favorite ways to spend some time indoors is by catching up on all of my favorite ABC shows!

Below is a list of shows that you can enjoy throughout the month of April! Just grab your remotes and turn your channels to My ABC WOTV4! Happy streaming!

Sunday

7:00pm: America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00pm: American Idol

10:00pm: The Rookie

Monday

8:00 pm- Celebrity Family Feud (April 6, 2020 only)

8:00pm: The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart (begins April 13th, 2020)

9:00pm: Celebrity Family Feud

10:00pm: Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises (April 6, 2020)

11:35 pm: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Tuesday

8:00pm: The Conners

8:30pm: Bless This Mess

9:00pm: Mixed-ish

9:30pm: Black-ish

10:00pm: For Life

Wednesday

8:00pm: A Modern Farewell (April 8, 2020 only)

8:oopm: The Goldbergs

8:30 pm: Schooled (April 15th, 22nd, and 29th)

9:00pm: Modern Family

10:00pm: Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

Thursday

8:00pm: Station 19

9:00pm: Grey’s Anatomy

10:01pm: How to Get Away with Murder

11:35: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Friday

8:00pm: Shark Tank

9:01 pm: 20/20

11:35pm: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Saturday

8:00pm: Shark Tank

9:00pm American Idol