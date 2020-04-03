Closings & Delays
There are currently 141 active closings. Click for more details.

April 2020 Schedule: Complete list of ABC shows to watch

ABC

by: Morgan Poole

Posted: / Updated:

credit: abcanet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic which means that many of us are spending our days lounging around at home. Whether you’ve used this time of isolation to declutter your home, rest, or simply exercise, there’s plenty of fun ways to keep yourself occupied and entertained!

One of my favorite ways to spend some time indoors is by catching up on all of my favorite ABC shows!

Below is a list of shows that you can enjoy throughout the month of April! Just grab your remotes and turn your channels to My ABC WOTV4! Happy streaming!

Sunday

A person in a blue boat Description automatically generated
credit: abcanet

7:00pm: America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00pm: American Idol

10:00pm: The Rookie

Monday

credit: abcanet

8:00 pm- Celebrity Family Feud (April 6, 2020 only)

8:00pm: The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart (begins April 13th, 2020)

9:00pm: Celebrity Family Feud

10:00pm: Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises (April 6, 2020)

11:35 pm: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Tuesday

credit: abcanet

8:00pm: The Conners

8:30pm: Bless This Mess

9:00pm: Mixed-ish

9:30pm: Black-ish

10:00pm: For Life

Wednesday

credit: abcanet

8:00pm: A Modern Farewell (April 8, 2020 only)

8:oopm: The Goldbergs

8:30 pm: Schooled (April 15th, 22nd, and 29th)

9:00pm: Modern Family

10:00pm: Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

Thursday

credit: abcanet

8:00pm: Station 19

9:00pm: Grey’s Anatomy

10:01pm: How to Get Away with Murder

11:35: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Friday

credit: abcanet

8:00pm: Shark Tank

9:01 pm: 20/20

11:35pm: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Saturday

A group of people sitting at a table Description automatically generated

8:00pm: Shark Tank

9:00pm American Idol

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 