‘American Idol’ welcomes judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan back for Season 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-“Reunited, and it feels so good!” Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are gearing up for Season 4 of “American Idol”! ABC recently announced the return of the beloved judges and host Ryan Seacrest.

“There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest.”- Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment.

The iconic star-maker competition series is currently hosting open virtual auditions across all 50 states to discover their next superstar! Idol hopefuls can participate in “Idol Across America” auditions by registering on www.americanidol.com/auditions. By signing-up, candidates will have the chance to virtually perform in front of an American Idol producer and receive feedback in real-time!

“’American Idol’ has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire – and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people’s homes during a time when we needed it the most.”- Karey Burke, President, ABC Entertainment.

Last season, “American Idol” became the first reality competition series to air remotely, claiming the No. 1 position for broadcast series among Adults 18-49 as well as the night’s No. 1 most social show.

“We are so grateful to the fans for sticking with us – and pushing us to No. 1 – during this most challenging of times.”- Eli Holzman, CEO, Industrial Media

There is no known date for the show’s return, but Idol fans and the judges are thrilled to tune in!