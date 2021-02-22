American Idol Week 2 Auditions: Did Katy, Luke and Lionel discover this season’s frontrunners? (WATCH)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It seems like Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have already discovered this season’s American Idol frontrunners! Week 2 of auditions kicked off on Sunday night and there were a handful of standout performances worthy of a golden ticket to Hollywood and a possible spot in the top 10!

Check out these star quality performances and stay tuned for Week 3 auditions on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Liahona And Ammon perform an original “radio ready” song!

They say first impressions are everything and this brother and sister duo impressed the judges with their unique upbringing and talent!

“From living in a tent with their entire family to auditioning for American Idol with an original song in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan! Liahona and Ammon, two talented siblings from Hawaii, WOW the judges with their singing and their songwriting! Luke calls their audition “absolute magic,” while Katy goes as far as to say they should both be signed right now!” – American Idol

Amanda Mena leaves the Judges speechless!

It’s not hard to spot natural born talent, but it can be hard to provide feedback when a contestant literally leaves you speechless!

“Singing is Amanda Mena’s dream and she just wants to show the judges she has what it takes. Without even having to discuss it, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan delivered Amanda her American Idol audition results, unanimously; “You’re going to Hollywood!”- American Idol

Anthony Guzman may look tough on the outside, but his voice is as smooth as butter!

It’s not everyday that a Viking shows up to an American Idol audition, but Anthony Guzman is the exception!

“A Viking with a voice! Anthony Guzman’s rendition of Michael Buble’s “Cry Me A River” for his American Idol audition completely shocks the judges, leading Katy Perry to remind us all to “never judge a book by its cover.” Although Anthony’s performance didn’t win Luke Bryan over, he got two yeses from Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, sending him straight to Hollywood! Will Anthony take Lionel’s words to heart and not only focus on seriously being able to sing, but also taking himself seriously?”- American Idol

Calvin Upshaw puts his heart on the line

In true American Idol fashion, there’s always a performance that will make you cry your eyes out!

Watch as “Calvin Upshaw lays it all on the line, performing his emotionally-charged rendition of “Falling Out” by Calvin Richardson for his American Idol audition. Calvin has overcome many obstacles throughout his life and hopes the challenges he has faced will inspire others like him. Lionel Richie commends Calvin on his bravery, strength and vulnerability. Watch here to feel all the feelings that a true, honest and heartfelt performance can bring.”- American Idol

15-year-old Casey Bishop may be young, but her voice is packed with POWER!

If small but mighty was a person, it would be Casey Bishop 100%!

“Casey Bishop completely blows the judges away with her powerful rendition of Motley Crue’s “Live Wire” for her American Idol audition. Luke Bryan makes a bold statement, claiming he believes Casey may just be the next winner of American Idol! Will Luke’s prediction be too much pressure for Casey to handle going into Hollywood Week?”- American Idol

Luke Bryan meets his twin, Yurisbel!

Pitbull has entered the competition!

“After comparing himself to a “walking empanada, full of Latin flavor,” Yurisbel tells Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan that he’ll be performing “Fireball” for them, by Pitbull. Does Yurisbel remind you of a “Latin Luke,” or is that just Katy?” – American Idol

(Part 2) Yurisbel and Luke Bryan’s hips are on fire!

Chayce Beckham Sounds Like The Heart Of America

There’s no doubt that Chayce Beckham represents what American idol is all about–natural talent, passion and dedication!

“After a difficult year, Chayce Beckham decided to lay it all on the line for his American Idol audition, performing “What Brings Life Also Kills” by Kolton Moore and The Clever Few. Luke Bryan tells Chayce that he’s what this show is all about. Lionel praises Chayce’s commitment and believability. Katy tells Chayce that he sounds like the “heart of America,” and predicts he’ll end up in the top 5 of this competition! Apple Valley California may not have given us any apples, but it did give us Chayce Beckham, and for that…we are thankful.”- American Idol

Ace Stiles auditions performs an original song

Ace Stiles may not have walked away with a golden ticket, but he exited the audition room with support from Katy, Lionel and Luke.

“With a name like Ace Stiles, you know you’re about to watch a super cool performance! Auditioning with an original song called “Addicted,” Ace is here to show the world that he doesn’t need anyone else to tell him he’s worth it; he’s figured that out all on his own. Katy Perry compliments Ace’s voice, calling it “quirky, vintagey” and “worth investing in.” Although he didn’t get a golden ticket to Hollywood this time around, we have a feeling this isn’t the last the world has seen of Ace Stiles.”- American Idol

Cassandra Coleman has a voice of an angel!

The judges may have just discovered an American Idol frontrunner!

“Cassandra Coleman walked into the American Idol audition ready to put her fears and insecurities aside and pursue her life-long dream of singing and performing, and boy…did she deliver! According to Lionel Richie, Cassandra’s performance was as “angelic as it’s gonna get.” Luke Bryan tells Cassandra she’s “a new voice the world has never heard before.” Lionel wants Cassandra to remember this one thing: Life begins at the end of your comfort zone. Will Cassandra take Lionel’s words of wisdom to heart going into Hollywood Week?”- American Idol

Willie Spence shines bright like a diamond!

There’s a reason why the best is always saved for last!

“Willie Spence has conquered many challenges this past year and his American Idol audition wasn’t about to be one that he didn’t absolutely SLAY! After performing Rihanna’s “Diamonds” for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, Lionel gives Willie a standing ovation. Luke was all smiles during Willie’s audition, telling him that he didn’t want it to end. Watch here to enjoy Willie’s breathtaking performance, and to hear the vocals that Katy referred to as “a voice that stops people in their tracks.”- American Idol