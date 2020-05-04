Video: ‘American Idol’ Top 11 performances & advice from Bobby Bones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Season 3 of American Idol has been full of surprises, and Sunday night’s episode entitled, “On with the Show: Homeward Bound” was no different!

Viewers voted to reduce the Top 20 down to the Top 10, but they were in for a shocking twist! During the second home-themed episode, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan used their power to save 17-year-old singer, Makayla Phillips, from elimination! That’s right, this means that the Top 10 has officially become the Top 11!

American Idol in-house mentor, Bobby Bones, chatted with WOTV to describe his reaction to the extraordinary performances, give viewers a heads up on what to expect, and to share some golden nuggets of advice to the remaining contestants!

Watch the interview below, scroll down further to view the best performances of the night, and catch a new episode of “American Idol” on Sunday at 8:00 pm on My ABC WOTV 4!

Video: Bobby Bones chats with WOTV

Must-see performances from Top 11

Vote for your favs!

Blown away by some of these performances already?

Be sure to go vote for your favorite Idol hopeful at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app or via text. Voting is now open and will close tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. ET. You can vote 10 times per contestant, per method.