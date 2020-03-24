“American Idol” recap: Hollywood Week ends and 40 singers remain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Hollywood week has officially ended, but the quest to become the next “American Idol” continues for 40 lucky singers!

Last week, contestants participated in the “All-new Genre Challenge” and divided themselves into genres they believed showcased their talents!

This week, they sang their hearts out in solo performances accompanied by a live band.

Emotions were high as everyone fought hard to keep their spots in the competition. There were tears, smiles, and several standing ovations!

Although several contestants were sent home, Idol favorites like Kimmy Gabriela, Arthur Gunn, and Michigan-native Genavieve Linkowski made great impressions on judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie!

>>> See the inspiring performances below!

