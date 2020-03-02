‘American Idol’ recap: Here are the most memorable audition performances!

AMERICAN IDOL – “303 (Auditions)” – “American Idol” continues the search to find its next star in Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Los Angeles, California; and Sunriver, Oregon, on an all-new episode SUNDAY, MARCH 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eliza Morse) LAUREN MASCITTI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re only a few episodes into a brand-new season of ‘American Idol’ and our jaws are already dropping to the floor!

Between emotional background stories, heartfelt interactions with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, and exceptional vocals- these contestants are bringing their A game!

If you missed Sunday’s episode of “American Idol” at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV 4, don’t worry!

Below are some of the most memorable auditions of the night!

Katy Perry Calls Kimmy Gabriela Top 10 Material

Shawn Camp’s Fiancée Lauren Mascitti Woos the Judges with Original Song

“Country Fried” podcast host Ryan Harmon gets advice from Bobby Bones as he prepares to audition for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie

Courtney Timmons walks in off of the street to audition for American Idol

Lionel Richie tells viral sensation Lauren Spencer-Smith that she has a voice and talent beyond her years

After DeWayne Crocker Jr. sings his rendition of “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” his great-grandmother dances with Lionel Richie in six-inch heels

Dillon James gives a mysterious performance of “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan

Geena has been a fan of Katy Perry since she was a kid and now she’s auditioning in front of her hero!

Not THAT Jared Leto… This Californian Yodeler breaks the ice with Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Shannon Gibbons overcomes depression and delivers an audition of “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James

Genavieve Linkowski Returns to American Idol and Brings the Judges to Tears





Catch a new episode of “American Idol” on Sunday at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV4!