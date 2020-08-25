‘American Idol’ producer shares golden advice for nailing open call and virtual auditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The search for the next American Idol superstar is still underway! On Tuesday, Aug. 25, Idol producers and beloved judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are hosting open call auditions across all 50 states. If you haven’t auditioned for Season 4 just yet, then this is your time to shine!

Register now at https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions

American Idol host, Luke Bryan, encourages Idol hopefuls to register for open calls!

The Idol crew recently stopped by Michigan on Monday, Aug. 24, to scout fresh talent! The show’s producers and judges were so impressed with the virtual auditions that they commented on WOTV 4 Women’s Instagram page!

We encourage every Michigander qualified to audition to register! Don’t worry if you’ve missed Monday’s hometown auditions and Tuesday’s open call auditions, you can still apply! The show’s Executive Producer, Megan Michaels Wolflick explains the rules and shares great tips for giving the virtual performance of a lifetime!

See tips for auditioning in the video player below