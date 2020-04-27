‘American Idol’ must see performances from first ever REMOTE competition!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Season 3 of ‘American Idol’ is no longer being held on the big stage! Instead, the competition is taking place in each of the contestants’ homes.

For the first time in Idol history, the show is operating from over 40 locations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, host Ryan Seacrest, and in-house mentor Bobby Bones are participating from remote locations as well.

Although social distancing mandates have altered the show’s usual means of production, the pandemic is not stopping the Top 20 contestants from giving their all in the competition! The Idol hopefuls took out their iPhones, recorded their performances straight from their living rooms, and sang their hearts out in hopes of securing a spot in the Top 10!

Take a look below and tune in to a new episode of American Idol on Sunday at 8:00 pm on My ABC WOTV4!

Blown away by some of these performances already? Here’s how to vote for your favorite contestants!

Be sure to go vote for your favorite Idol hopeful at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app or via text. Voting is now open and will close today at 9:00 a.m. ET. You can vote 10 times per contestant, per method.