‘American Idol’ kicks off virtual Season 4 auditions starting Aug. 10

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The quest to become the next “American Idol” may now be easier than ever! ABC recently announced that Idol is hitting the road and traveling to all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., to host remote auditions beginning Aug. 10.

“The kickoff to season four will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an “American Idol” producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol.”- ABC

So, if your dream is to become America’s next superstar, then it’s time to put your singing and zoom skills to the test!

Where are auditions taking place?

Now’s your time to shine! “Idol Across America” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

Delaware, Florida and Ohio (Aug 10)

Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (Aug 12)

Arizona, Oregon and Washington (Aug. 14)

Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (Aug 16)

Open Call Auditions (Aug 17)

Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (Aug 18)

Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)

Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug 22)

Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (Aug 24)

Open Call Auditions (Aug 25)

Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (Aug 26)

Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (Aug 28)

Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug 30)

Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (Sep 1)

Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sep 3)

Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sep 5)

Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep 7)

Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep 9)

How can I sign up to audition?

To sign up for “Idol Across America” and a chance to virtually audition in front of an “American Idol” producer, please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions. There you will find more details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions. You must be between 15 – 28 years old to audition and may do so on any “Idol Across America” date regardless of your location.

How can I WOW the judges on audition day?

Season 3 American Idol winner, Samantha Diaz, known by her stage name Just Sam, gives idol hopefuls tips for making their marks during auditions! Take a listen below.