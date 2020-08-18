American Idol is hosting virtual auditions in Michigan on Aug. 24

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Calling all singers, songwriters, and artists in Michigan! The first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next “American Idol” superstar is on and it can be you! On Monday, August 24, virtual auditions will take place via Zoom and you’re invited to showcase your talent!

How to audition

To sign up for “Idol Across America” and a chance to virtually audition in front of an “American Idol” producer, please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions. There you will find more details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions. You must be between 15 – 28 years old to audition and may do so on any “Idol Across America” date regardless of your location.

Good luck!

Do you plan on registering and auditioning? Take the poll below!