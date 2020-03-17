‘American Idol’: Hollywood Week kicks off with a surprise twist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- They’ve gone through the auditions, they’ve sang their hearts out, but the road has just begun for the contestants looking to make their dreams come true on last night’s first Hollywood episode of ‘American idol’!

Hollywood this year… is different Katy Perry

Were separating the contestants, were making THEM pick the genre Luke Bryan

Last night’s episode was like none other during the hit singing-competition. For the first time in American idol history, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have watched all 167 contestants perform before making any decisions!

Contestants participated in the “All-new Genre Challenge”, dividing themselves into the genre they believed truly showcased who they are as an artist! Their choices included pop, rock, R&B, soul, and singer-songwriter categories.

A few fan favorites who made it through the first week of Hollywood include singer-songwriter Arthur Gunn, Louis Knight, and Michigan-native Genavieve Linkowski! Many West Michiganders may remember watching Genavieve perform before hitting the big stage after a video of her singing and playing the piano at a thrift store went viral!

>>> Watch Genavieve sing her heart out below:

credit: abcanet

While many were ecstatic to have the opportunity to continue the fight for crown of American Idol, viewers also had to say goodbye to a few contestants. Those whose journeys sadly ended included garbage man Doug Kiker, who got off to a rough start in his Hollywood week performance, and Kay Genyse who was known for her enthusiastic and bubbly personality.

See below for full Hollywood Week performances from your favorite contestants! And don’t miss the next round of Hollywood performances, next week @ 9 pm only on My ABC WOTV4!