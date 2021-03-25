‘American Idol’ Hollywood Duets: Katy Perry is brought to tears and contestant has emergency fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re only seven episodes into Season 4 of American Idol on ABC, and the competition is already taking a drastic turn! Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are turning the tables on the contestants in ways Idol fans and hopefuls have never seen before.

Following the kickoff of Hollywood week on Sunday night, American Idol continued with a surprising two-night event, “Hollywood Duets” on Monday, March 22. The event featured an unexpected twist which included the judges selecting each duet pair instead of the contestants having the final say.

Check out the electrifying performances below and see which contestants will continue to make it through to the next round, inching closer to becoming America’s next singing sensation!

Liahona Olayan has a tough time letting go during duets with Laila Mach

Liahona Olayan and Laila Mach were paired together for the Hollywood Week Duets round! Not only did their performance stand out because they are two of the youngest American Idol hopefuls this year, but Liahona had a hard time appearing motivated after her brother’s elimination. This is the first time that she’s performed without Ammon and her discomfort and sadness showed!

The judges took note and Katy gave Liahona some constructive criticism before deciding whether or not to give her a second chance in the competition. Check it out!

Watermelon Sugar is the song of the night

If you are a long-time fan of American Idol, then you already know the judges often ask for originality and unique song choices that showcase each contestant’s strengths! Well, some contestants went straight for choosing popular songs, rather than “taking risks” by choosing challenging music to cover.

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” became a popular song choice among many of the duet partners! And while some contestants rocked their renditions of the hit song, others gave performances that weren’t so “sweet”.

From competition to BFFs: Deshawn Goncalves and Madison Watkins build a fun friendship!

As with any big competition that has the potential to change your life, many contestants would choose to focus on the prize as opposed to finding their BFF. In the case for Deshawn Goncalves and Madison Watkins, two contestants that have never met each other, being paired together for Hollywood Duets was the best thing that could’ve happened for them! Not only are they both extremely talented, but their voices complement each other, and they were able to establish a genuine friendship.

Whether or not the judges decide to push them through or not, meeting one another and establishing a strong connection during an intense competition is a win!

Claudia Conway and Hannah Everhart help each other grow

What happens when a TikTok celeb and a teen from an extremely small town pair together? They make it work and learn from one another!

Claudia Conway and Hannah Everhart live entirely different lives, but their backgrounds didn’t stop them from embracing one another and singing their hearts out in front of the judges. Although their initial embrace was a bit awkward, the pair developed a nice friendship and showed great teamwork.

Alex Miller & EmiSunshine team up for a Johnny Cash Duet

EmiSunshine and Alex Miller are paired for Hollywood Duets and decide to perform “I Walk The Line” by Johnny Cash. Luke Bryan suggests that the pair choose a different and more challenging song, but the contestants take a chance by staying true to their gut feeling and performing the song anyway.

Will it work in their favor? Watch their performance to find out!

Lizzy O’Very brings out the best in Murphy

They’re confident, talented, free and barefoot! This pair set “themselves apart” for their Hollywood Duet challenge. After Lionel Richie suggested that Lizzy and Murphy let loose and have some fun on stage, they made a promise that they are going to focus on “having a good time”. Check out their free-flowing and euphoric cover of “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.

Wyatt Pike helps Cassandra Coleman shake off the nerves

Hollywood Week is a big deal! So big that it’s inevitable to feel nervous. This was the case for Cassandra Coleman, who had a little trouble shaking off the jitters. Luckily, the judges paired her with a sweet and patient contestant, Wyatt Pike, who helped Cassandra build her confidence leading up to their performance. Even though they chose a safe song to sing, Wyatt and Cassandra still pulled off their cover to “Too Close” by Alex Care off well!

Ronda Felton & Funke Lagoke’s performance takes an unexpected turn

Ronda Felton and Funke Lagoke’s duet called for a major boost of confidence. Before hitting the stage, Ronda’s insecurities caused her to doubt herself, even questioning if she was “good enough” to remain in the competition. Funke quickly stepped in with heartfelt words of encouragement and the pair went on to perform in front of the judges. Despite forgetting a few lyrics here and there, the greatest challenge of all happened immediately after their performance.

Watch the shocking moment above!

Willie Spence & Kya Moneé tear the house down!

In true Idol fashion, there’s always at least one performance that will blow the judges away and literally bring them to tears! Willie Spence and Kya Moneé were paired together after the judges had a strong feeling that they would work exceptionally well, and they were spot on! Covering “Stay” by Rihanna ft. Mikky Ekko, Willie and Kya’s performance gives the judges and audience all the feels.

Chayce Beckham & Christina Daugherty sing their hearts out

Many new friendships have blossomed out of Hollywood Week, so it’s no surprise that Chayce Beckham and Christina Daugherty developed a deep connection. The pair grew “extremely close” and so close that it was hard for them to refrain from being emotional when performing a popular breakup song. Watch their cover of “July,” by Noah Cyrus ft. Leon Bridges.

Hunter Metts and Ava August play it safe, but will it keep them safe?

“Go big or go home” seems to be the theme of this year’s season, however, knowing when to deliver a powerful performance or when to play it safe can be a tricky call to make. After Luke Bryan suggests that Hunter Metts and Ava August spruce up their cover to “Dancing On My Own,” by Robyn, the pair ultimately stick to their guns, but it may or may not work in their favor.

Grace Kinstler & Alyssa Wray’s Duet Performance knocks the judges off their feet!

There’s a reason why Grace Kinstler and Alyssa Wray’s performance was saved for last! Not only did it turn the Dolby Theatre upside down, but it also forced Katy Perry to snatch her wig off (LOL)! Check out their powerful rendition of “Grenade” by Bruno Mars!

Catch a new episode of American Idol on Monday, March 28 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!